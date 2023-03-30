Putin announces spring draft aiming to recruit almost 150,000 people
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 19:54
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the spring draft, which will traditionally begin on 1 April and last until 15 July.
Source: Russian RBK
Details: The Russian army plans to draft 147,000 people.
Last spring, Putin set a goal of drafting 134,500 people and 120,000 in the autumn of 2022.
