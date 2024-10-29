160,000 more people to be drafted into Ukraine's Armed Forces

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, announced at a speech in the Verkhovna Rada on 29 October that 160,000 more people would be called up for service.

Source: Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko

Quote: "In total, 1,050,000 citizens were called up to the defence forces. The plans are to call another 160,000 people."

Details: According to Lytvynenko, mobilising an additional 160,000 people will allow military units to be equipped to 85% capacity.

Background: On 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of adopting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decrees extending martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine for another 90 days, until 7 February 2025.

