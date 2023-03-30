All Sections
Ukrainian military personnel complete Patriot training in the US

European PravdaThursday, 30 March 2023, 21:00

A group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers have completed their training with Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Port Sill, Oklahoma, and are now on their way to Europe to work together with their fellow soldiers who are currently training in Europe.

Source: Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Pentagon, during a press briefing on Thursday, 30 March, as European Pravda correspondent reports

Quote: "This week, 65 Ukrainian air defenders completed Patriot training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and have now arrived back in Europe. They’re integrating with other Ukrainian air defenders along with donated Patriot air defense equipment from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands."

Details: Ryder also said that a group of around 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers, or two brigades, is set to complete training with Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles by the end of this month. The soldiers will then travel back to Ukraine.

The Pentagon spokesman added that additional military training exercises are currently underway in Germany, at the Graffin-Bier and Hohenfels training grounds.

Background: On 21 March, US defence officials said that the US would send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine faster than originally planned, and also accelerate the time it takes to ship Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

On 21 December, the US announced that it will hand over a Patriot system to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. Soon after, Germany also promised to send Patriot systems to Ukraine. The Netherlands followed suit, promising to supply two Patriot systems and a number of missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



