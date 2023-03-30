All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Kharkiv: city hit with 6 missiles

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 30 March 2023, 22:21
Russian forces attack Kharkiv: city hit with 6 missiles

Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv late on Thursday, 30 March. An all-clear has not been given yet.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Terekhov said the city has been attacked. Syniehubov added that Russian occupation forces were attacking both the city of Kharkiv and the rest of Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Enemy forces are once again attacking Kharkiv. The city has been hit at least six times; S-300 [missiles were deployed] according to the available information. The attack has been undertaken from the direction of Belgorod [Russia - ed.]. Information about casualties and the extent of destruction has yet to be confirmed. Remain in shelters until an all-clear is given."

Details: According to Terekhov, information about casualties and injuries is being clarified.

 

Air-raid warnings have been issued in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

The Kyiv City State Administration said there was a "threat of a drone attack".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News