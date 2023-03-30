All Sections
Russian forces attack Kharkiv: city hit with 6 missiles

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 30 March 2023, 22:21
Russian forces attack Kharkiv: city hit with 6 missiles

Russian occupation forces carried out an attack on Kharkiv late on Thursday, 30 March. An all-clear has not been given yet.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Terekhov said the city has been attacked. Syniehubov added that Russian occupation forces were attacking both the city of Kharkiv and the rest of Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Enemy forces are once again attacking Kharkiv. The city has been hit at least six times; S-300 [missiles were deployed] according to the available information. The attack has been undertaken from the direction of Belgorod [Russia - ed.]. Information about casualties and the extent of destruction has yet to be confirmed. Remain in shelters until an all-clear is given."

Details: According to Terekhov, information about casualties and injuries is being clarified.

 

Air-raid warnings have been issued in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

The Kyiv City State Administration said there was a "threat of a drone attack".

