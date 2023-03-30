Zelenskyy: Next steps to bring our victory closer are in the works

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has come a long way since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and is preparing active new measures to bring the victory closer.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "We are preparing our next steps, our [new] active measures. We are preparing for the approach of our victory. [...]

[I am constantly] communicating with commanders and with [defence] intelligence [and holding] meetings regarding the internal situation."

Details: On the 400th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy thanked everyone who supports Ukraine and all of Ukraine’s defenders.

