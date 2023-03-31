All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack 3 locations in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 31 March 2023, 00:13
Russian forces attack 3 locations in Sumy Oblast

Russian occupation forces targeted three locations in Sumy Oblast over the course of Thursday, 30 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to drop two VOG explosive devices on the Krasnopillia hromada, injuring one civilian, a local man.

The Russians deployed mortars to fire 13 bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada, damaging an out-of-use grain storage facility and a privately owned house.

Russian forces also deployed automatic grenade launchers to fire on the Bilopillia hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation; the hromada was hit a total of 41 times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media

Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

Priest of Moscow-linked church assaults soldier in Khmelnytskyi

"We are heading towards military defeat": ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk creates "club of angry patriots"

National Security Council Secretary announces 12 steps for Crimea's liberation developed by council

Explosions rock locomotive depot in Russia-occupied Melitopol

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:57
Poland says it is setting an example for others, particularly Germany, by sending MiG-29s to Ukraine
22:05
Czech Foreign Minister: UN Security Council needs reform, Russian presidency is the latest proof of this
21:45
Russian Ambassador to Belarus says nuclear weapons will be deployed to Belarus's westernmost regions
20:41
Former MP Novynskyi served in Zurich in church of the Russian Orthodox Church, where Zelenskyy's portrait hangs – media
20:28
Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine
20:09
Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it
19:38
Russian forces carry out 5 missile strikes and 22 airstrikes on 2 April – General Staff report
19:03
Famous propagandist killed in an explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner
18:39
Hundreds gather at Russian-linked church in Khmelnytskyi where Ukrainian soldier was beaten
18:24
Thermoelectric power plant goes offline after Russian attacks
All News