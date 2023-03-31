Russian forces attack 3 locations in Sumy Oblast

Russian occupation forces targeted three locations in Sumy Oblast over the course of Thursday, 30 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to drop two VOG explosive devices on the Krasnopillia hromada, injuring one civilian, a local man.

The Russians deployed mortars to fire 13 bombs on the Seredyna-Buda hromada, damaging an out-of-use grain storage facility and a privately owned house.

Russian forces also deployed automatic grenade launchers to fire on the Bilopillia hromada from the territory of the Russian Federation; the hromada was hit a total of 41 times.

