Over 800 more Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed dozens of items of military equipment on 3 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

152,190 (+820) military personnel

3,409 (+4) tanks

6,683 (+10) armoured combat vehicles

2,414 (+12) artillery systems

487 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

247 (+0) air defence systems

302 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

289 (+0) helicopters

2,066 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs

873 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,289 (+8) vehicles and tankers

230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

