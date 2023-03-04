All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 800 more Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 March 2023, 07:28
Over 800 more Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed dozens of items of military equipment on 3 March. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • 152,190 (+820) military personnel
  • 3,409 (+4) tanks
  • 6,683 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,414 (+12)  artillery systems
  • 487 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 247 (+0) air defence systems
  • 302 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 289 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,066 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 873 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,289 (+8) vehicles and tankers
  • 230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: