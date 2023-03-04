Over 800 more Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine
Saturday, 4 March 2023, 07:28
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed dozens of items of military equipment on 3 March.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 152,190 (+820) military personnel
- 3,409 (+4) tanks
- 6,683 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,414 (+12) artillery systems
- 487 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 247 (+0) air defence systems
- 302 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
- 289 (+0) helicopters
- 2,066 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,289 (+8) vehicles and tankers
- 230 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!