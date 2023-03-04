Russians kill two people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 4 March 2023, killing two people.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Lysak: "The enemy has already hit the Nikopol district several times since this morning. They used heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.
Two people were killed in Chervonohryhorivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. They were a 57-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.
Eight private houses, two outbuildings, a power transmission line and a gas pipeline were damaged."
Details: Lysak has added that a hotel in Nikopol came under fire as well.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!