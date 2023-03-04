Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: 8-month-old girl killed together with her family

Among 11 people killed in a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia is an 8-month-old girl that died together with her family.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote: "Search and rescue workers have recovered 10 killed people from under the rubble, including an 8-month-old child. The girl died together with her family."

Details: Search and rescue workers have saved 11 people. They have also recovered four cats and a dog from under the rubble.

At the moment, the specialists continue to search for killed or wounded people and dismantle the destroyed structures of the building.

Utility services have taken out more than 404 tonnes of construction materials. Therapists of the State Emergency Service have provided 100 residents of the house and relatives of the injured or killed people with assistance directly at the scene.

Update: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the body of a dead woman was recovered while clearing the debris at 16:30, the death toll rose to 11.

Background:

Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1-2 March 2023. An apartment building was damaged.

As of the midday of 3 March, 5 killed people were reported, 10 more went missing.

Later, the number of casualties increased to 10 people.

