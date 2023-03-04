All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: 8-month-old girl killed together with her family

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 March 2023, 15:56
Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: 8-month-old girl killed together with her family

Among 11 people killed in a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia is an 8-month-old girl that died together with her family.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote: "Search and rescue workers have recovered 10 killed people from under the rubble, including an 8-month-old child. The girl died together with her family."

Advertisement:

Details: Search and rescue workers have saved 11 people. They have also recovered four cats and a dog from under the rubble.

At the moment, the specialists continue to search for killed or wounded people and dismantle the destroyed structures of the building.

Utility services have taken out more than 404 tonnes of construction materials. Therapists of the State Emergency Service have provided 100 residents of the house and relatives of the injured or killed people with assistance directly at the scene.

Update: Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the body of a dead woman was recovered while clearing the debris at 16:30, the death toll rose to 11.

Background: 

  • Russian occupiers carried out an air attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1-2 March 2023. An apartment building was damaged.
  • As of the midday of 3 March, 5 killed people were reported, 10 more went missing.
  • Later, the number of casualties increased to 10 people. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
All News
Advertisement: