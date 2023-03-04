Rescuers continue to clear away rubble after Zaporizhzhia missile strike: death toll rises to 10

Rescue workers have recovered another three bodies from underneath the rubble of the apartment block in Zaporizhzhia, which was hit by Russian missiles on 2 March. The death toll currently stands at 10.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from the SES: "As of 07:00 on 4 March, rescue workers have uncovered the bodies of another three of the building’s residents. Rescuers have recovered a total of 10 bodies from the building’s rubble, including one child."

Advertisement:

Details: The SES said that municipal services have removed over 333 tonnes of wreckage from the site.

SES employees rescued 11 people, as well as two cats and a dog trapped under the rubble.

"As of 07:00 on 4 March, we are continuing to address the aftermath [of the attack]," the SES added.

Background:

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1–2 March, damaging an apartment block.

As of the morning of 3 March, five people had been reported killed and 10 were missing.

On the evening of 3 March, the SES reported that the death toll had increased to seven.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!