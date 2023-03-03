All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Clearing rubble after attack on Zaporizhzhia: 102 tonnes of wreckage removed, 5 bodies recovered

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 March 2023, 11:16

Clearing the rubble after a missile strike on a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia has been going on for more than a day. The number of people killed has increased to five according to data from the secretary of the city council.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleksii Kurtiev, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary, on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency workers continue to look for people under the rubble and remove dangerous fragments of the building 24/7. As of 07:00, 3 March 2023, they recovered another two bodies of the house’s residents."

Details: It is reported that utility services have removed more than 102 tonnes of rubble.

Updated: At the same time, Oleksii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council reported on his Telegram channel at 10:31 a.m. that the number of people who had died as a result of a missile attack on a five-storey residential building had increased to five.

Ten more people are currently considered to be missing. Eight people had been injured, he added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News