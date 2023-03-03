All Sections
Clearing rubble after attack on Zaporizhzhia: 102 tonnes of wreckage removed, 5 bodies recovered

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 March 2023, 10:16
Clearing the rubble after a missile strike on a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia has been going on for more than a day. The number of people killed has increased to five according to data from the secretary of the city council.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleksii Kurtiev, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary, on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency workers continue to look for people under the rubble and remove dangerous fragments of the building 24/7. As of 07:00, 3 March 2023, they recovered another two bodies of the house’s residents."

Details: It is reported that utility services have removed more than 102 tonnes of rubble.

Updated: At the same time, Oleksii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council reported on his Telegram channel at 10:31 a.m. that the number of people who had died as a result of a missile attack on a five-storey residential building had increased to five.

Ten more people are currently considered to be missing. Eight people had been injured, he added.

