Clearing rubble after attack on Zaporizhzhia: 102 tonnes of wreckage removed, 5 bodies recovered

Clearing the rubble after a missile strike on a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia has been going on for more than a day. The number of people killed has increased to five according to data from the secretary of the city council.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleksii Kurtiev, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary, on Telegram

Quote: "Emergency workers continue to look for people under the rubble and remove dangerous fragments of the building 24/7. As of 07:00, 3 March 2023, they recovered another two bodies of the house’s residents."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that utility services have removed more than 102 tonnes of rubble.



Updated: At the same time, Oleksii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council reported on his Telegram channel at 10:31 a.m. that the number of people who had died as a result of a missile attack on a five-storey residential building had increased to five.

Ten more people are currently considered to be missing. Eight people had been injured, he added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!