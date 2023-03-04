Russians try to encircle Bakhmut, unsuccessfully – General Staff report

Russian forces continue to conduct unsuccessful offensive operations near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Vuhledar on Saturday, 4 March 2023. In particular, they are trying to encircle Bakhmut, with no success.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 March

Quote: "The enemy focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. It continues to carry out unsuccessful offensive actions near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Vuhledar."

Details: The occupiers carried out 4 missile strikes and 10 airstrikes, as well as used multiple-launch rocket systems to fire 4 times. This includes strikes on residential buildings and civilian facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. There were casualties, killed and wounded civilians.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack Bachivsk, Ulanove, Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Starykove, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, Atynske, Holyshivske, Pavlivka and Sadky (Sumy Oblast) and areas in and around 22 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Hraniv, Hlyboke, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Bochkove, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske and Dvorichna.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Nevske, Serebrianka Forestry and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), but were unsuccessful. They shelled areas in and around settlements along the front line, including Hrianykivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast); Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Terny, Spirne, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continue to unsuccessfully attempt to encircle the city of Bakhmut on the Bakhmut front. Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast). The settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Druzhba and Niu York came under Russian fire.

Russian forces continued to carry out unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts near the settlements of Kamianka, Sievierne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Krasnohorivka. They deployed mortars and artillery to attack areas in and around 20 settlements, including Kamianka, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar and Vremivka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, trying to improve their tactical positions and resume the offensive. They shelled more than 30 settlements, including Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Chervonyi Maiak, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Inzhenerne and Kherson in Kherson Oblast; Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast. There were casualties among civilians.

Ukrainian Air Forces carried out 12 airstrikes on clusters of Russian troops and equipment, as well as 2 strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems and 1 on an ammunition storage point.

