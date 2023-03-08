All Sections
US comments on execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldier: Russia "should be ashamed of itself"

European PravdaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 00:30
US comments on execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldier: Russia should be ashamed of itself

Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson, said during a press briefing on Tuesday, 7 March, that the State Department was aware of the "gruesome video" of the execution of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier, allegedly in Russian captivity. Price condemned the Russian soldiers who carried out the execution.

Source: CNN

Quote from Price: "The harrowing imagery of this unarmed Ukrainian being executed after making the simple statement of ‘Glory to Ukraine’ is just breathtaking in terms of its barbarity. Russia, we believe, should be ashamed of itself." 

Details: Price said that the footage shows that Russia "is flouting the basic rules of war, basic humanity, basic decency".

"Unfortunately, it probably will not be the last. A tally that our Ukrainian partners are maintaining of potential war crimes or atrocities now has tens of thousands of instances on it," he added.

Background: 

  • On 6 March, a video began circulating on social media in which an unarmed Ukrainian soldier held in Russian captivity is executed after he says "Glory to Ukraine".
  • The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, has called on the International Criminal Court Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the circumstances of the shooting of the Ukrainian prisoner of war.
  • As per the information available at the moment, the soldier killed by the occupiers for shouting "Glory to Ukraine!" was Tymofii Shadura, a serviceman from the 30th Mechanised Brigade.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

