All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pictures of Russian Defence Minister in Ukraine are response to Prigozhin's visit to contact zone – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 8 March 2023, 09:33
Pictures of Russian Defence Minister in Ukraine are response to Prigozhin's visit to contact zone – UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has stated that the release of footage of the Russian Defence Minister’s visit to Ukraine was a response to the visit to the front line by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of Wagner Group PMC. 

Source: European Pravda; UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter

Details: The reports state that on 4 March 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defence released a video of a rare visit to Ukraine by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

There is a realistic possibility that this was partially in response to recent footage of the owner of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, visiting his fighters on the front line, UK Defence Intelligence believes. 

Wagner is in a high-profile dispute with the Russian Ministry of Defence, and Shoigu is likely sensitive to being compared to Prigozhin, UK Defence Intelligence emphasises. 

The report states that the only deployed Russian field commander shown in the video was Colonel General Rustam Muradov. It is notable that Muradov is responsible for the Vuhledar sector of Donetsk Oblast, where several assaults have failed in the last three months.

UK Defence Intelligence remarks that until recently, the Russian command likely saw a breakthrough at Vuhledar as a critical way to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough in Ukraine’s lines. Russian planners are likely facing the dilemma of attempting another Vuhledar assault or supporting intense fighting further north near Bakhmut and Kremina.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News