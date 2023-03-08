12 battles take place near Bakhmut in one day, 115 Russians killed

In the area of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, 12 combat clashes with the occupiers took place and 115 Russian invaders were killed on 7 March.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Cherevatyi: "There were 35 attacks and 12 skirmishes in the area of Bakhmut alone, 115 occupiers were killed, and 197 received injuries of various degrees."

Details: He said that the occupiers opened fire from various types of tubed and rocket artillery 102 times in the surrounding settlements of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and other, and 72 clashes occurred.

Cherevatyi emphasised that mercenaries from the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC) remain the main striking force. However, due to heavy losses, they were reinforced by units of airborne and mechanised troops of the Russian invaders.

At the same time, the Russian artillery and aircraft which are striking the positions of the Ukrainian defenders are subordinate to the regular troops of the occupiers.

Background:

Western intelligence estimates Russia's losses in recent months in the battles for the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast to be 20,000-30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), with about a third of them likely to be dead.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the capture of the city of Bakhmut would open the way for Russia to reach other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, which is why Ukrainian troops will continue to defend it, but at the same time "no one should be surrounded, encircled".

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that the Russian forces lack the mechanised forces necessary to advance beyond Bakhmut.

