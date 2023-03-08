All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Offensive Guard newcomers to train for 2-4 months

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 8 March 2023, 23:56
Ukraine's Offensive Guard newcomers to train for 2-4 months

The newly formed Offensive Guard assault brigades, which are training with the National Guard, will train for a total of two to four months before being deployed to engage in combat.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook citing Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard, on air on Radio Donbas.Realii, a Radio Liberty project

Quote from Muzychuk: "They will only be deployed to carry out combat operations when they complete a full training cycle and there is appropriate coordination between the company and battalion levels. This will depend on the military-political leaders’ intentions regarding how to deploy these assault brigades: on which front and how many of them.

Right now we are looking at fully staffing them and ensuring they receive top quality training, which will last 2–4 months."

Details: Muzychuk said that eight such brigades are being formed as part of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, including six as part of the National Guard.

Nearly 1,000 of those who have applied and have been selected to join the National Guard assault brigades have been enlisted since the beginning of the recruitment drive. 

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • On 2 February, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that the Interior Ministry had begun forming eight assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard to strengthen Ukraine’s defence forces and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
  • On 3 February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that large numbers of Ukrainians were sending in applications to join assault brigades in the Offensive Guard.
  • All volunteers joining the Offensive Guard assault brigades will receive a number of benefits, including housing, healthcare, and access to higher education.
  • Ruslan Muzychuk, the National Guard spokesman, explained that planned mobilisation and the creation of voluntary Offensive Guard assault brigades are aimed at, first and foremost, creating reserves and assault units, and ensuring the possibility of rotation for soldiers carrying out missions related to Ukraine’s defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News