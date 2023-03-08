Ukraine's Offensive Guard newcomers to train for 2-4 months

The newly formed Offensive Guard assault brigades, which are training with the National Guard, will train for a total of two to four months before being deployed to engage in combat.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook citing Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard, on air on Radio Donbas.Realii, a Radio Liberty project

Quote from Muzychuk: "They will only be deployed to carry out combat operations when they complete a full training cycle and there is appropriate coordination between the company and battalion levels. This will depend on the military-political leaders’ intentions regarding how to deploy these assault brigades: on which front and how many of them.

Advertisement:

Right now we are looking at fully staffing them and ensuring they receive top quality training, which will last 2–4 months."

Details: Muzychuk said that eight such brigades are being formed as part of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, including six as part of the National Guard.

Nearly 1,000 of those who have applied and have been selected to join the National Guard assault brigades have been enlisted since the beginning of the recruitment drive.

Background:

On 2 February, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that the Interior Ministry had begun forming eight assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard to strengthen Ukraine’s defence forces and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On 3 February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that large numbers of Ukrainians were sending in applications to join assault brigades in the Offensive Guard.

All volunteers joining the Offensive Guard assault brigades will receive a number of benefits, including housing, healthcare, and access to higher education.

Ruslan Muzychuk, the National Guard spokesman, explained that planned mobilisation and the creation of voluntary Offensive Guard assault brigades are aimed at, first and foremost, creating reserves and assault units, and ensuring the possibility of rotation for soldiers carrying out missions related to Ukraine’s defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!







