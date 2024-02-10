Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian communication antenna disguised in forest – video
Saturday, 10 February 2024, 15:39
Border guards of the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Frontier) Offensive Guard Brigade have posted a video of a Russian communication antenna being destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast (Hvardiia Nastupu (Offensive Guard) is a project of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs that aims to form new assault brigades to support the Armed Forces – ed.).
Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)
Details: The video features a communication antenna that the Russians disguised in a forest.
The SBGS soldiers posted another video showing the Russian positions being destroyed.
