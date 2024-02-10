All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian communication antenna disguised in forest – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 February 2024, 15:39
Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian communication antenna disguised in forest – video
Screenshot

Border guards of the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Frontier) Offensive Guard Brigade have posted a video of a Russian communication antenna being destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast (Hvardiia Nastupu (Offensive Guard) is a project of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs that aims to form new assault brigades to support the Armed Forces – ed.).

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: The video features a communication antenna that the Russians disguised in a forest.

Advertisement:

The SBGS soldiers posted another video showing the Russian positions being destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Border Guard ServiceOffensive GuarddronesKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
State Border Guard Service
Polish farmers unblock checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Hungarian farmers are protesting near border with Ukraine
Poles blocked 3 checkpoints on border: passenger cars stuck in queues at Medyky checkpoint
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: