Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian communication antenna disguised in forest – video

Border guards of the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Frontier) Offensive Guard Brigade have posted a video of a Russian communication antenna being destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast (Hvardiia Nastupu (Offensive Guard) is a project of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs that aims to form new assault brigades to support the Armed Forces – ed.).

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: The video features a communication antenna that the Russians disguised in a forest.

The SBGS soldiers posted another video showing the Russian positions being destroyed.

