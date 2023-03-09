All Sections
Three victims, five cars burned: National Police shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 09:47
According to the National Police, three people have been wounded and cars and buildings damaged as a result of a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital on 9 March.

Source: National Police in Kyiv; City of Kiev Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The Russian Federation has once again launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. As a result, strikes occurred in the Holosiivskyi district and in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Rescuers, police and medics are currently working at the scene.

 

Investigators and forensics are collecting evidence of a war crime."

Details: There are three casualties in the Sviatoshynskyi district as of 08:40 who are receiving the necessary medical assistance.(The Prosecutor's Office has reported that two casualties have been hospitalised - ed.)

Additionally, five cars were completely destroyed and another 15 were damaged as a result of the explosion. The facades of nearby buildings were also damaged.

Photo:The Prosecutor's Office
 

