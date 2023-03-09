Failure to fully understand the situation – Armed Forces of Ukraine on NATO statement about "fall of Bakhmut"

NATO is failing to fully understand the situation if they believe that the Ukrainian defence of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast can be breached in the next few days.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson of the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "I have some experience of communicating with experts from NATO headquarters. The latest war in which NATO was indirectly involved was the war in former Yugoslavia, which was significantly smaller-scale in terms of deploying troops etc. They are more used to stabilisation, training or peacekeeping missions.

I think it is hard for them to fully fathom the logic of war here. Their approach to this war is utterly pragmatic, with dry calculations, and sometimes they fail to understand that after a year of war Ukrainians have become much more resilient, have learned to act unconventionally and make powerful tactical decisions. I think others should study this. They are already studying this.

I think such statements should be treated with respect but also with the understanding that they do not fully understand the situation."

Details: Cherevatyi stressed that a vivid example of this was the very beginning of the war, when the international community predicted that Kyiv would fall in a few hours.

He added that in just one day, the Russians had launched 128 attacks on the Bakhmut front, shelling the Bakhmut district 20 times. There were 41 combat engagements, 19 out of them in the Bakhmut district; 127 occupiers were killed and 135 injured.

Background:

Yens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated on 8 March that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut could be breached in the next few days, but it will not necessarily become a turning point of the war.

