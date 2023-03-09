All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine due to take-off of MiG fighter in Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 March 2023, 13:00
Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine due to take-off of MiG fighter in Belarus

An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet that could carry a Kinzhal aero-ballistic missile.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet; alerts.in.ua map

Details: The MiG took off from Machulishchy airfield in Belarus at 12:48.

Background: 

  • An air-raid warning was issued in all regions of Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March 2023.
  • In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.
  • Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, noted that the Russians had launched 6 Kinzhal missiles at once for the first time. The colonel urged people not to ignore the air-raid warnings issued due to the take-off of Mig-31K fighters, which are carriers of Kinzhals.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News