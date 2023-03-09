Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine due to take-off of MiG fighter in Belarus

An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet that could carry a Kinzhal aero-ballistic missile.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet; alerts.in.ua map

Details: The MiG took off from Machulishchy airfield in Belarus at 12:48.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued in all regions of Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March 2023.

In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, noted that the Russians had launched 6 Kinzhal missiles at once for the first time. The colonel urged people not to ignore the air-raid warnings issued due to the take-off of Mig-31K fighters, which are carriers of Kinzhals.

