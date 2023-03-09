All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine due to take-off of MiG fighter in Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 March 2023, 12:00
Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine due to take-off of MiG fighter in Belarus

An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet that could carry a Kinzhal aero-ballistic missile.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet; alerts.in.ua map

Details: The MiG took off from Machulishchy airfield in Belarus at 12:48.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • An air-raid warning was issued in all regions of Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March 2023.
  • In the morning, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles.
  • Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, noted that the Russians had launched 6 Kinzhal missiles at once for the first time. The colonel urged people not to ignore the air-raid warnings issued due to the take-off of Mig-31K fighters, which are carriers of Kinzhals.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: