Defence Intelligence reports quantity of Russian military equipment tracked by "people's satellite" ICEYE

The ICEYE spacecraft, purchased with the donations from Ukrainians, has helped detect and destroy thousands of pieces of Russian military equipment in five months of use.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence started using the "people’s satellite" on 24 September 2022. Since then, the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine have been receiving necessary data from space daily.

In five months of using ICEYE, members of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence "have conducted space radar reconnaissance in almost 1,000 areas of deployment of military units of the aggressor state in the temporarily occupied territories and other territories of interest to the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

During this time, the resources of the spacecraft have allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to detect 360 tents in areas where the Russian occupying army was deployed, as well as 7,321 pieces of Russian military and special equipment, specifically:

45 planes;

27 helicopters;

6 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems;

36 S-300 anti-aircraft systems;

12 Pantsir S1 missile systems;

11 radar stations;

10 pontoon bridges.

Quote: "Thanks to the capabilities of ICEYE, a big part of this list has been destroyed and included in the daily reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Officers from Ukrainian Defence Intelligence expressed their gratitude to Ukrainian society which helped raise funds to purchase the spacecraft, to every volunteer who helps the Defenders of Ukraine every day, and to the Serhii Prytula Charitable Foundation.

"We have our own pair of eyes in orbit which helps us detect camouflaged Russian military equipment, armament and personnel all day long in any weather," the Defence Intelligence added.

Background: On 18 August 2022, Serhii Prytula, Ukrainian comedian, TV-host and activist, reported that his foundation had purchased a satellite and access to a satellite imagery database for the Ukrainian army for more than a year for 600 million hryvnias raised by Ukrainians.

