Russia's Belgorod Oblast’s authorities report completion of building defensive line on border with Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 19:33
Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has announced the completion of the construction of a ‘zasechnaya’ line [Great Abatis Line - ed.] on the border with Ukraine.

Source: Gladkov during a broadcast on the Russian VKontakte social network

Quote: "We completed it a long time ago. I hope the enemy sees the construction’s extent and quality. They must understand that it will be tough for them if they take rash actions."

Details: Gladkov said no money had been taken from the regional budget for this "construction".

The cost of the ‘zasechnaya’ line amounted to almost 10 billion roubles, or roughly US$132 million.

In particular, the Russians installed concrete tetrahedrons in several rows next to roads near the forest belt.

During the construction, workers complained that they were not paid their salaries, and military experts (even Russian ones) called such a "line" a futile endeavour in modern warfare.

Background:

