All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's Belgorod Oblast’s authorities report completion of building defensive line on border with Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 20:33
Russia's Belgorod Oblast’s authorities report completion of building defensive line on border with Ukraine

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has announced the completion of the construction of a ‘zasechnaya’ line [Great Abatis Line - ed.] on the border with Ukraine.

Source: Gladkov during a broadcast on the Russian VKontakte social network

Quote: "We completed it a long time ago. I hope the enemy sees the construction’s extent and quality. They must understand that it will be tough for them if they take rash actions."

Details: Gladkov said no money had been taken from the regional budget for this "construction".

The cost of the ‘zasechnaya’ line amounted to almost 10 billion roubles, or roughly US$132 million.

In particular, the Russians installed concrete tetrahedrons in several rows next to roads near the forest belt.

During the construction, workers complained that they were not paid their salaries, and military experts (even Russian ones) called such a "line" a futile endeavour in modern warfare.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News