Soldier who fought in Ukraine against Russians detained in Georgia

Nadym Khmaladze, who fought in Ukraine on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained during protests in Georgia.

Source: Georgian Service Radio Tavisupleba (Radio Liberty)

The Georgian Interior Ministry has confirmed Khmaladze's detention.

He was detained on Freedom Square in Tbilisi on 8 March, at about 16:00 on charges of disobedience to the police and hooliganism.

According to lawyer Tornike Bakradze, Khmaladze was detained by criminal police officers.

Quote from Bakradze: "Neither he nor I have seen the protocol of detention. He was told orally that it was about verbal insults, which is difficult to prove, and at the time of his detention, he could not have committed a crime because he was giving an interview to a journalist."

Khmaladze was one of the first Georgian volunteers to go to Ukraine and took an active part in the fighting against Russia.

He returned to Tbilisi on 6 March.

As the lawyer states, he was kept at passport control at the entrance to Georgia for a long time without explanation. In the city, Khmaladze noticed that he was being followed.

Background:

After two nights of protests and the violent dispersal of demonstrators outside the Georgian parliament, the Georgian authorities announced that they were "withdrawing" the draft law on "foreign agents".

On 9 March, the third night of protests continued in Georgia. Demonstrators demand the release of detainees, the resignation of the government and early elections.

The authorities of Georgia announced that they would release all detainees on 7 and 8 March under administrative articles.

