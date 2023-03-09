All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Soldier who fought in Ukraine against Russians detained in Georgia

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 20:39
Soldier who fought in Ukraine against Russians detained in Georgia

Nadym Khmaladze, who fought in Ukraine on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained during protests in Georgia.

Source: Georgian Service Radio Tavisupleba (Radio Liberty)

The Georgian Interior Ministry has confirmed Khmaladze's detention. 

Advertisement:

He was detained on Freedom Square in Tbilisi on 8 March, at about 16:00 on charges of disobedience to the police and hooliganism.

According to lawyer Tornike Bakradze, Khmaladze was detained by criminal police officers.

Quote from Bakradze: "Neither he nor I have seen the protocol of detention. He was told orally that it was about verbal insults, which is difficult to prove, and at the time of his detention, he could not have committed a crime because he was giving an interview to a journalist."

Khmaladze was one of the first Georgian volunteers to go to Ukraine and took an active part in the fighting against Russia.

He returned to Tbilisi on 6 March.

As the lawyer states, he was kept at passport control at the entrance to Georgia for a long time without explanation. In the city, Khmaladze noticed that he was being followed.

Background:

  • After two nights of protests and the violent dispersal of demonstrators outside the Georgian parliament, the Georgian authorities announced that they were "withdrawing" the draft law on "foreign agents".
  • On 9 March, the third night of protests continued in Georgia. Demonstrators demand the release of detainees, the resignation of the government and early elections.
  • The authorities of Georgia announced that they would release all detainees on 7 and 8 March under administrative articles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: