All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Soldier who fought in Ukraine against Russians detained in Georgia

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 March 2023, 21:39
Soldier who fought in Ukraine against Russians detained in Georgia

Nadym Khmaladze, who fought in Ukraine on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was detained during protests in Georgia.

Source: Georgian Service Radio Tavisupleba (Radio Liberty)

The Georgian Interior Ministry has confirmed Khmaladze's detention. 

He was detained on Freedom Square in Tbilisi on 8 March, at about 16:00 on charges of disobedience to the police and hooliganism.

According to lawyer Tornike Bakradze, Khmaladze was detained by criminal police officers.

Quote from Bakradze: "Neither he nor I have seen the protocol of detention. He was told orally that it was about verbal insults, which is difficult to prove, and at the time of his detention, he could not have committed a crime because he was giving an interview to a journalist."

Khmaladze was one of the first Georgian volunteers to go to Ukraine and took an active part in the fighting against Russia.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He returned to Tbilisi on 6 March.

As the lawyer states, he was kept at passport control at the entrance to Georgia for a long time without explanation. In the city, Khmaladze noticed that he was being followed.

Background:

  • After two nights of protests and the violent dispersal of demonstrators outside the Georgian parliament, the Georgian authorities announced that they were "withdrawing" the draft law on "foreign agents".
  • On 9 March, the third night of protests continued in Georgia. Demonstrators demand the release of detainees, the resignation of the government and early elections.
  • The authorities of Georgia announced that they would release all detainees on 7 and 8 March under administrative articles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:35
Russia's position on 60-day grain corridor extension contradicts agreement – Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
All News