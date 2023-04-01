All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


More crimes against Ukrainians than against other groups registered in Berlin in one year

European PravdaSaturday, 1 April 2023, 09:21

3,250 crimes against Ukrainians were registered in Berlin from 24 February 2022 to March 2023.

Source: Alliance of Ukrainian Organisations; European Pravda

Details: At the request of the Alliance, Catrin Wahlen, Berlin's MP of the Green Party, made an inquiry into the attacks on Ukrainians in Berlin that have been committed since 24 February in the German capital.

Police statistics show that attacks with bodily harm against Ukrainians are 2.5 times higher than against any other groups.

Advertisement:

The number of crimes is particularly high in the districts of Mitte (640) and Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (484). In other districts, there were significantly fewer of these.

The police did not provide any information on whether the attacks were politically motivated, although they may have this information at their disposal.

The police identified the suspect or alleged perpetrator in about 1,200 of the 3,250 reported crimes. The most common types of crimes were bodily harm (575), threats (187) and insults (86). Only 23 investigations resulted in charges in court.

"We do not know this for sure, but we have reason to believe that these are hate crimes. The Alliance of Ukrainian Organisations will continue to put pressure on political institutions in Berlin and Germany to ensure greater security for people from Ukraine, to investigate these cases and to prevent them in the future," the organisation said.

Background:
In early March, ambulances destined for Ukraine were set on fire in Poland. And last year in Germany, a firefighter was suspected of setting fire to a refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Ukrainian counterpart – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: