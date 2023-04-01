All Sections
Belarusian volunteer, former soldier of Tornado battalion, killed on front line

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 1 April 2023, 16:28
Belarusian volunteer Daniil "Mujahid" Lyashuk was killed on the front line.

Source: Mujahid’s official account on Telegram

Details: Mujahid was the founder and commander of the Vendetta combat group.

A native of Belarus, Lyashuk volunteered to fight for Ukraine after Russia occupied Crimea in 2014. He was wounded in 2015.

He was detained in the same year in the case against the Tornado volunteer battalion, where he served. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017, but he was released under the Savchenko law in June 2021, according to which a day of pre-trial detention is counted as two days of the sentence.

After the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Mujahed again went to the front line. He was wounded for the second time in the summer of 2022.

