All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belarusian volunteer, former soldier of Tornado battalion, killed on front line

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 1 April 2023, 16:28
Belarusian volunteer, former soldier of Tornado battalion, killed on front line

Belarusian volunteer Daniil "Mujahid" Lyashuk was killed on the front line.

Source: Mujahid’s official account on Telegram

Details: Mujahid was the founder and commander of the Vendetta combat group.

A native of Belarus, Lyashuk volunteered to fight for Ukraine after Russia occupied Crimea in 2014. He was wounded in 2015.

He was detained in the same year in the case against the Tornado volunteer battalion, where he served. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017, but he was released under the Savchenko law in June 2021, according to which a day of pre-trial detention is counted as two days of the sentence.

After the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Mujahed again went to the front line. He was wounded for the second time in the summer of 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Poland to show leadership in aviation coalition

If China gives Russia lethal weapons, it would be a "historic mistake" – NATO Secretary General

Huge screen set up on border with Belarus, showing Bucha and Zelenskyy to neighbours

Kyiv and Warsaw settle dispute over Ukrainian grain exports

Russian Defence Ministry building is on fire in centre of Moscow

IOC tries to "bribe" Ukrainian athletes who will not support boycott of Russians at competitions

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:22
Zelenskyy calls on Poland to show leadership in aviation coalition
22:49
Russian authorities stated kettle caused fire at Defence Ministry
22:19
Russia plans to send part of its troops from Belarus to eastern part of Ukraine
21:55
Kremlin will never succeed in making Poland and Ukraine quarrel – Polish President
21:53
EU cannot agree on how to spend €1 billion on ammunition for Ukraine
21:39
If China gives Russia lethal weapons, it would be a "historic mistake" – NATO Secretary General
21:30
Ukrainian defenders demonstrate their work with high-precision Excalibur projectiles
21:03
Huge screen set up on border with Belarus, showing Bucha and Zelenskyy to neighbours
20:59
Ukrainian defenders repel 15 Russian attacks on Bakhmut front – Ukrainian General Staff
20:42
Czech Republic sentences man who attended rally wearing Wagner Group PMC chevrons
All News