Russian forces drop bombs on Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 10 April 2023, 01:18
Russian forces have deployed guided and fighter jet-launched bombs to attack Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[Russian forces] have just deployed guided bombs in an attack on Novoberyslav in the Beryslav hromada.

Enemy fighter jets also dropped three bombs on Kizomys in the Bilozerka hromada."

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories ed.]

