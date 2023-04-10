Russian forces drop bombs on Kherson Oblast
Monday, 10 April 2023, 01:18
Russian forces have deployed guided and fighter jet-launched bombs to attack Kherson Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "[Russian forces] have just deployed guided bombs in an attack on Novoberyslav in the Beryslav hromada.
Enemy fighter jets also dropped three bombs on Kizomys in the Bilozerka hromada."
[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.]
