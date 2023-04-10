Ukraine's defence forces shot down 6 Russian UAVs and repelled nearly 60 assaults – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces shot down six Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and repelled 58 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 10 April

Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Thanks to the courage of each and every [Ukrainian] soldier, 58 enemy attacks were repelled on these fronts over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: Over the course of the past day, Russian forces carried out four missile strikes and 26 airstrikes. Two Russian S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, killing and injuring civilians and damaging and destroying residential buildings.

Another two Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian infrastructure facility in Kostiantynivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 60 attacks on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure in a number of settlements. Civilian infrastructure facilities in Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) and Druzhkivka (Donetsk Oblast) were damaged in shelling. Several civilians were injured, and a number of residential buildings were damaged.

Yasna Poliana and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Baranivka, Volfyne, Zapsillia and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Danylivka, Hatyshche, Ustynivka, Milove, Velykyi Burluk and Topoli (Kharkiv Oblast) also came under Russian attack.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne and Pershotravneve (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the south of Dibrova and shelled Novoselivske, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk, Spirne and Berestove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations and capture the city of Bakhmut, where fierce battles are being fought. Over the course of the past 24 hours, they conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the east of Bohdanivka and near Khromove.

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled more than 30 Russian assaults on this front. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Khromove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Ozarianivka, Druzhba and Zalizne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Vodiane and Marinka, but were unsuccessful. The cities of Marinka and Avdiivka are the site of the fiercest battles on these fronts; Ukrainian forces repelled over 20 Russian assaults on the cities. Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka and Marinka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continued to reinforce their defence lines and positions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 45 frontline civilian settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Zaporizke, Olhivske, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kachkarivka, Mykolaivka, Love, Mukilske, Inzhenerne and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted six airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and shot down and destroyed six Russian UAVs (three Lancets, two Zalas and one Supercam).

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, 11 clusters of Russian forces, an ammunition storage point, and five electronic warfare systems.

