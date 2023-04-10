Ukraine brings back 24 children abducted by Russia from Kherson Oblast

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, said that Ukraine brought 24 children abducted by Russia back to Kherson Oblast following a successful rescue operation.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Look at the happiness in their eyes! Another 24 children from Kherson Oblast are finally home."

Details: Prokudin said that he met with the children in the city of Kherson on 10 April.

He added that it was "one of the most complicated rescue operations" and said that Russians interrogated the children for 13 hours and later forced them to take part in filming a propaganda video.

The children are now back in their homes, with their families.



