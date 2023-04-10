All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

Roman Romaniuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 10 April 2023, 13:15
Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

On the morning of 24 February 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine  became known, members of Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament – ed.] planned to conduct a meeting in the Motherland Monument, but abandoned this idea because of excessive publicity.

Source: podcast of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On the morning of 24 February, parliamentarians began to agree on holding a meeting in faction chats and, for security reasons, decided to meet not in the session hall but in the room under the Motherland Monument.

Advertisement:

The key task of the Rada was to coordinate the introduction of martial law in Ukraine and announce mobilisation.

Quote from the Parliament Head: "And so, some of our colleagues started moving there. Leaders of factions and groups arrived. And one of the big hypebeasts started to turn on the video, all ‘I am going there’, ‘We will have a meeting in the Motherland Monument’. We saw that and decided to gather in the Verkhovna Rada [building], on 5 Hrushevsky Street."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: