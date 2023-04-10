Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

On the morning of 24 February 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine became known, members of Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament – ed.] planned to conduct a meeting in the Motherland Monument, but abandoned this idea because of excessive publicity.

Source: podcast of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On the morning of 24 February, parliamentarians began to agree on holding a meeting in faction chats and, for security reasons, decided to meet not in the session hall but in the room under the Motherland Monument.

The key task of the Rada was to coordinate the introduction of martial law in Ukraine and announce mobilisation.

Quote from the Parliament Head: "And so, some of our colleagues started moving there. Leaders of factions and groups arrived. And one of the big hypebeasts started to turn on the video, all ‘I am going there’, ‘We will have a meeting in the Motherland Monument’. We saw that and decided to gather in the Verkhovna Rada [building], on 5 Hrushevsky Street."

