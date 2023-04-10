110th Brigade shoots down Russian Mi-24 helicopter on Avdiivka front
Monday, 10 April 2023, 13:46
Ukraine's Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Mi-24 helicopter in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko on Facebook
Quote: "Today, our brigade's servicemen destroyed an enemy Mi-24 helicopter.
The enemy continues to attempt offensive actions on the Avdiivka front, but receives a worthy fightback and suffers heavy losses in manpower and destroyed equipment.
Believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces!"
