Russian Airlines send its aircraft to Iran for repair for first time in history due to sanctions

OLEKSII PAVLYSH

Russian airline Aeroflot [Russian Airlines] has sent its aircraft to Iran for repairs for the first time in its history amid Western sanctions.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC, citing two sources close to the airline

Quote: "An Airbus A330-300 wide-body airliner with registration number RA-73700 flew to Tehran on 5 April, where the aircraft will be serviced by technicians from Mahan Air, i.e., Iran's largest airline," the statement said.

Details: According to RBC's sources, Aeroflot has discussed the possibility of maintenance in Iran for several months.

"The key task of sending the first A330 to Mahan Air for repair is maintaining the aircraft's landing gear struts. Previously, Aeroflot used other providers’ facilities, including Hong Kong-based HAECO, for these purposes. In the summer of 2021, the carrier signed a new long-term agreement to maintain and overhaul aircraft components with this company," RBC writes.

However, international sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have affected, among other things, repair services and the supply of spare parts to Russian carriers.

According to the news agency, Aeroflot is Russia's largest airline, with 178 Airbus and Boeing aircraft in its fleet as of 1 April.

Background: Russian air carriers are asking regulators to allow them to extend service intervals for Western aircraft in exceptional cases. The airlines have sent proposals to the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Federal Service for Supervision of Transport.

AerCap, the world's largest aircraft leasing company, has filed a lawsuit against insurers, demanding US$3.5 billion for the aircraft that remained in Russia.

In 2022, nine local airlines stopped flying in Russia, with four of them having their main document, i.e., the operator's certificate, suspended by Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, and another having its certificate cancelled.

