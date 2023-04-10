Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark plans to deliver CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine next month and expects to start deliveries of Leopard 1 tanks by summer.

Source: This was reported by acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Monday, 10 March, in Odessa, writes European Pravda with reference to Media Center Ukraine.

Quote: "We hope that we will deliver CAESAR artillery systems to Ukraine next month. They are currently on training grounds in Denmark," Poulsen said.

He also reminded that two months ago, Denmark signed an agreement with Germany regarding Leopard 1 tanks.

"We hope that we will start supplying tanks by summer. Looking six months ahead, it will be possible to deliver about 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine," Poulsen said.

He added that it will be possible to discuss the supply of Leopard 2 tanks, of which Denmark does not have many, in the future. "We will consider other possible ways of supply," said Poulsen.

He also emphasised that it is important that Ukrainian specialists have the opportunity to service and repair these weapons before they arrive in Ukraine, and this question will be worked on.

At the beginning of April, the Ministry of Defence of Denmark concluded an agreement with Norway on the joint transfer of 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. These munitions can be used by the Denmark-supplied CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





