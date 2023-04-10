All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 10 April 2023, 21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast

A Russian drone attacked a boat carrying a 20-year-old man and woman and dropped an explosive grenade in Beryslav hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "In one of the settlements of the Beryslav hromada, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, ignoring the restrictions on the exit of small watercraft imposed under martial law, ignoring the threats of shelling by Russians from the left bank [of Ukraine – ed.], tried to go out into the bay by boat."

Details: According to the head of the oblast, the boat was immediately attacked by a Russian drone that dropped an explosive grenade.

Young people were seriously injured and urgently evacuated by the Ukrainian military to hospital, where they received medical care.

Prokudin appealed to residents of the oblast to restrict the use of water transport and any watercraft.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: