Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast

A Russian drone attacked a boat carrying a 20-year-old man and woman and dropped an explosive grenade in Beryslav hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "In one of the settlements of the Beryslav hromada, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, ignoring the restrictions on the exit of small watercraft imposed under martial law, ignoring the threats of shelling by Russians from the left bank [of Ukraine – ed.], tried to go out into the bay by boat."

Details: According to the head of the oblast, the boat was immediately attacked by a Russian drone that dropped an explosive grenade.

Young people were seriously injured and urgently evacuated by the Ukrainian military to hospital, where they received medical care.

Prokudin appealed to residents of the oblast to restrict the use of water transport and any watercraft.

