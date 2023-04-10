Zelenskyy appoints Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

On 10 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration by decree No. 204/2023.

Source: President's decree

Quote: "To appoint Ruslan Andriiovych Kravchenko as the head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration".

Advertisement:

Previously: On 7 April, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed the new head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

Background: Kravchenko has been the head of the Bucha district prosecutor's office since 2021. He formerly worked as a military prosecutor under Anatolii Matios. In 2019-2020, he applied for the post of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, then took part in the competition for the post of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. He was awarded the Order of Merit of III degree (23 August 2022).

Kravchenko was the prosecutor in the case where Yanukovych was found guilty of treason and aiding and abetting the war.

During an interview for the position of head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Kravchenko was asked questions about real estate, savings and the political background of his relatives.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!









