Ukraine appoints new head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 7 April 2023, 15:08
On 7 April, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed new head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, government representative in the Parliament, on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian government adopted a draft of the President’s order about the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko to the office.

Background: On 24 January, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, dismissed heads of the Kyiv, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts' State Administrations.

Note: Kravchenko has been the head of the Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office since 2021. He participated in the competition for the position of the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Before that, he worked as a military prosecutor under Anatolii Matios (former Military Prosecutor General of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019 – ed.). Kravchenko was awarded with an order "For Merits" of III degree on 23 August 2022.

Kravchenko was a prosecutor in the case against Viktor Yanukovych, the former pro-Russian President of Ukraine, in which the latter was found guilty of treason and aiding in waging the war of aggression.

