US State Department assures that leak of secret US documents will not affect support for Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 10 April 2023, 22:53

The US State Department claims that the incident with the leakage of secret documents of the US Department of Defence will not affect the support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Source: Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at US Department of State, during a briefing on Tuesday 

The representative of the US State Department noted that he will not speak in place of Ukraine about the decisions made on the battlefield, the position of Ukrainian forces and the planning of future actions.

Quote: "What I would like to say in general, and you know that this is not new, is that we will continue to support Ukraine against the background of brutal Russian aggression as long as necessary, and this is how it will go on," he emphasised.

Previously, in the US Department of Justice, an investigation has been launched into the leak of many documents American intelligence agencies have posted on social media in recent weeks.

The investigation began after new documents were added on Friday, covering a wide range of issues – from US support for Ukraine to information about crucial allies of the United States.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said the first batch of materials are "photoshopped", and joked about the degradation of Russian intelligence.

