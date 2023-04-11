Ukraine's Defence Forces repel more than 50 Russian attacks – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled more than 50 Russian attacks on four fronts during 10 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy delivered 39 air and seven missile strikes, four of which were from S-300 air defence systems, on the peaceful city of Kramatorsk. The enemy carried out 47 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the settlements.

Despite the heavy losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy does not give up on waging a war of aggression. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Yesterday, our defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks in these areas."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Certain units of the territorial troops of the Russian Armed Forces continue to be deployed on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The Russians continue to maintain a military presence in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine and continue to fortify the area with engineering equipment.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked the settlements of Hremiach and Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Katerynivka, Volfyne, Andriivka and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; Veterynarne, Strilecha, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kindrashivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, over the past day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Makiivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka. The settlements of Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Spirne and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front and are attempting to establish full control over the city of Bakhmut, where the fighting is ongoing. Over the past day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Hryhorivka and Khromove. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Ozarianivka, Druzhba and New-York (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.



On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Sieverne, Nevelske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The fiercest battles on these fronts are fought for the cities of Avdiivka and Marinka. The settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, over the past day, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations but shelled Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. Over the past day, they fired on the settlements located along the contact line, including Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out eight strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, as well as a strike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

In the course of the past day, a Russian Mi-24 helicopter and nine UAVs of various types were shot down.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as a Russian ammunition storage point.

