Russians in Snizhne, Donetsk Oblast, fire medics who did not receive Russian passports

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 06:58
The Russian invaders fired the hospital staff in the occupied city of Snizhne, Donetsk Oblast because they had not received Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 April

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to increase the pressure on Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories. Recently, in Snizhne, Donetsk Oblast, employees of the city hospital who did not receive Russian passports were fired."

Details: Ukraine's Armed Forces also spoke about other cases of Russian pressure on residents of the occupied territories. In particular, in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, locals must obtain permission to move around the oblast.

"Those who have applied for permits are subject to increased checks by the occupiers for involvement in the Ukrainian Defence Forces. In some places, the invaders even search residences," the General Staff said in the report.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
