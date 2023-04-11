All Sections
Russians strike church in Kherson

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 11:43
On the night of 11 April, the Russian army shelled the Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos in the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Оblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote: "At night, Russian artillery attacked the Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos. Because of the shelling, windows were blown out, and the roof and walls were damaged."

Details: Civilians were not injured. Archpriest Vitalii Malanii said that the shelling occurred around two o'clock in the morning.

Background: 

  • The Kherson Oblast State Administration reported that two people in the oblast were injured on Monday due to Russian shelling.

Advertisement: