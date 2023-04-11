Russians strike church in Kherson

On the night of 11 April, the Russian army shelled the Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos in the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Оblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote: "At night, Russian artillery attacked the Church of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos. Because of the shelling, windows were blown out, and the roof and walls were damaged."

Details: Civilians were not injured. Archpriest Vitalii Malanii said that the shelling occurred around two o'clock in the morning.

Background:

The Kherson Oblast State Administration reported that two people in the oblast were injured on Monday due to Russian shelling.

