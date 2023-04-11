Denmark says West may decide on fighter jets for Ukraine by summer – AFP

Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Defence Minister, did not rule out that the West's decision on the possible transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine will be made "before the summer" after the delivery of MiG-29s by Poles and Slovaks.

Source: Le Figaro quoting an AFP report, as reported by European Pravda.

Discussions take time, as the countries must act jointly, but a solution remains achievable "in the near future," said the minister, who visited Odesa on Monday.

"Denmark is not going to do this alone," Poulsen said.

"We will have to do this together with several countries. And we will also have to dialogue with the Americans on this issue," he added.

"But I believe that we can solve it in the near future," the minister said, hinting at the prospect of doing this before the summer holidays.

Andrzej Duda, Polish President, said last week that his country has prepared eight MiG-29 fighters for transfer to Ukraine.

Earlier, Warsaw confirmed that a certain number of fighters were handed over to Ukraine, but the exact number was not specified.

Previously, on 17 March, the Slovak government, at an extraordinary online meeting, decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Four of them have been sent to Ukraine.

