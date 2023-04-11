All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark says West may decide on fighter jets for Ukraine by summer – AFP

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 13:19

Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Defence Minister, did not rule out that the West's decision on the possible transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine will be made "before the summer" after the delivery of MiG-29s by Poles and Slovaks.

Source: Le Figaro quoting an AFP report, as reported by European Pravda.

Discussions take time, as the countries must act jointly, but a solution remains achievable "in the near future," said the minister, who visited Odesa on Monday.

Advertisement:

"Denmark is not going to do this alone," Poulsen said.

"We will have to do this together with several countries. And we will also have to dialogue with the Americans on this issue," he added.

"But I believe that we can solve it in the near future," the minister said, hinting at the prospect of doing this before the summer holidays.

Andrzej Duda, Polish President, said last week that his country has prepared eight MiG-29 fighters for transfer to Ukraine.

Earlier, Warsaw confirmed that a certain number of fighters were handed over to Ukraine, but the exact number was not specified.

Previously, on 17 March, the Slovak government, at an extraordinary online meeting, decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Four of them have been sent to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: