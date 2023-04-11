All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Denmark says West may decide on fighter jets for Ukraine by summer – AFP

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 13:19

Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Defence Minister, did not rule out that the West's decision on the possible transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine will be made "before the summer" after the delivery of MiG-29s by Poles and Slovaks.

Source: Le Figaro quoting an AFP report, as reported by European Pravda.

Discussions take time, as the countries must act jointly, but a solution remains achievable "in the near future," said the minister, who visited Odesa on Monday.

"Denmark is not going to do this alone," Poulsen said.

"We will have to do this together with several countries. And we will also have to dialogue with the Americans on this issue," he added.

"But I believe that we can solve it in the near future," the minister said, hinting at the prospect of doing this before the summer holidays.

Andrzej Duda, Polish President, said last week that his country has prepared eight MiG-29 fighters for transfer to Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, Warsaw confirmed that a certain number of fighters were handed over to Ukraine, but the exact number was not specified.

Previously, on 17 March, the Slovak government, at an extraordinary online meeting, decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Four of them have been sent to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: