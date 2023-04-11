All Sections
Bodies of 195 Kyiv Oblast residents killed by Russians are yet to be identified – police

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 11 April 2023, 14:13
The Kyiv Oblast police discovered 1,374 bodies of the residents of Kyiv Oblast killed by the occupiers, 195 bodies have not been identified, 279 persons more are considered missing.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, at the briefing on 11 April, as cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "One of the main aspects of the work of the Kyiv Oblast Police is finding the bodies of the citizens killed in occupation. As of today, this number is 1,374 persons. These are the civilians who were killed.

Of them, 717 were killed by small arms, so more than half were consciously shot.

Sadly, 195 bodies are still yet to be identified. The DNA was collected from them, so we urge [citizens]… to provide information so that we are able to identify all Ukrainians who were killed in Kyiv Oblast during the occupation."

Details: Niebytov specified that 340 persons died from mine and shrapnel wounds, the cause of death of 317 people is unknown.

He also reported that 279 persons are considered missing under special circumstances.

Quote: "There is information that there are people who are currently on the territory of Russia, they were deported there during the so-called evacuations. We understand that some of these people are in prison, and the Russians are allegedly forming a pool for the prisoners of war swaps."

Advertisement: