All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


38 children were killed in Kyiv Oblast during Russian occupation

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 19:22

A total of 38 children were killed during the Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast in February–March 2022.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, during a Media Center Ukraine briefing on 11 April

Details: "A total of 43 children, including 18 girls aged 1–17 and 25 boys aged 3–17, were injured during the occupation of and hostilities in Kyiv Oblast," Niebytov said.

 
photo: sinenkiy/Depositphotos

He added that four children are still missing, including three children from one family.

Previously: Mayor of Bucha, a town in Kyiv Oblast that lived through a Russian occupation, announced that the city was liberated on 1 April 2022. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: