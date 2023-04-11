38 children were killed in Kyiv Oblast during Russian occupation

A total of 38 children were killed during the Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast in February–March 2022.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, during a Media Center Ukraine briefing on 11 April

Details: "A total of 43 children, including 18 girls aged 1–17 and 25 boys aged 3–17, were injured during the occupation of and hostilities in Kyiv Oblast," Niebytov said.

photo: sinenkiy/Depositphotos

He added that four children are still missing, including three children from one family.

Previously: Mayor of Bucha, a town in Kyiv Oblast that lived through a Russian occupation, announced that the city was liberated on 1 April 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!