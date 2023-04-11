38 children were killed in Kyiv Oblast during Russian occupation
A total of 38 children were killed during the Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast in February–March 2022.
Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, during a Media Center Ukraine briefing on 11 April
Details: "A total of 43 children, including 18 girls aged 1–17 and 25 boys aged 3–17, were injured during the occupation of and hostilities in Kyiv Oblast," Niebytov said.
He added that four children are still missing, including three children from one family.
Previously: Mayor of Bucha, a town in Kyiv Oblast that lived through a Russian occupation, announced that the city was liberated on 1 April 2022.
