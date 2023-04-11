All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


38 children were killed in Kyiv Oblast during Russian occupation

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 19:22

A total of 38 children were killed during the Russian occupation of Kyiv Oblast in February–March 2022.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv Oblast, during a Media Center Ukraine briefing on 11 April

Details: "A total of 43 children, including 18 girls aged 1–17 and 25 boys aged 3–17, were injured during the occupation of and hostilities in Kyiv Oblast," Niebytov said.

Advertisement:
 
photo: sinenkiy/Depositphotos

He added that four children are still missing, including three children from one family.

Previously: Mayor of Bucha, a town in Kyiv Oblast that lived through a Russian occupation, announced that the city was liberated on 1 April 2022. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: