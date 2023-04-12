All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's PM reveals when Ukraine's counteroffensive may start

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 03:59
Ukraine's PM reveals when Ukraine's counteroffensive may start

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has stated that the Ukrainian forces’ counteroffensive may start in the summer.

Source: US media outlet The Hill

Details: Ukraine’s Prime Minister said in an exclusive interview that the counteroffensive may start this summer.

Advertisement:

He remarked that the biggest pressure to start the counteroffensive comes from within Ukrainian society.

At the same time, Shmyhal stated that Ukraine was not feeling pressure from its partners since "all of our friends and partners do comprehend clearly that in order to go into a counteroffensive, you must be 110 per cent prepared to do so".

He added that the leaking of classified information will not keep Ukraine from liberating its territories.

"We have proven multiple times that we can do it. From our international partners we ask for more military capabilities, like tanks, ammunition, planes, armoured vehicles," Ukraine’s PM said.

Background:

  • Denys Shmyha is on working visits to Canada and the US this week.
  • US intelligence believes that Ukraine’s problems with the build-up of troops, ammunition and military equipment could lead to its military "falling far behind" Kyiv’s original goals for the expected counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: