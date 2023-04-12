Ukraine's PM reveals when Ukraine's counteroffensive may start

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, has stated that the Ukrainian forces’ counteroffensive may start in the summer.

Source: US media outlet The Hill

Details: Ukraine’s Prime Minister said in an exclusive interview that the counteroffensive may start this summer.

He remarked that the biggest pressure to start the counteroffensive comes from within Ukrainian society.

At the same time, Shmyhal stated that Ukraine was not feeling pressure from its partners since "all of our friends and partners do comprehend clearly that in order to go into a counteroffensive, you must be 110 per cent prepared to do so".

He added that the leaking of classified information will not keep Ukraine from liberating its territories.

"We have proven multiple times that we can do it. From our international partners we ask for more military capabilities, like tanks, ammunition, planes, armoured vehicles," Ukraine’s PM said.

Background:

Denys Shmyha is on working visits to Canada and the US this week.

US intelligence believes that Ukraine’s problems with the build-up of troops, ammunition and military equipment could lead to its military "falling far behind" Kyiv’s original goals for the expected counteroffensive.

