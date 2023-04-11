All Sections
Ukraine's Prime Minister visits Canada and the USA

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 11 April 2023, 09:55
Ukraine's Prime Minister visits Canada and the USA

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is on a working visit to Canada this week and will also visit the United States.

Source: Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers on Facebook

Quote: "The Prime Minister of Ukraine is on a working visit to Canada this week.

The Head of the Ukrainian Government will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada.

Bilateral documents are planned to be signed following the meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada."

Details: Shmyhal will visit the US this week to participate in the annual Spring Meetings forum.

The Ukrainian prime minister will reportedly meet with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, as well as the leadership of the IMF, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and others.

