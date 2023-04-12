Zelenskyy suggests terminating agreement and revealing secrets of Belarus
Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 14:30
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has introduced a bill about terminating an agreement with Belarus about mutual protection of state secrets to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
Source: the Verkhovna Rada website
Details: The President’s bill was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada on 12 April and then handed for consideration to the top leadership of the Parliament.
The text of the bill has not yet been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
