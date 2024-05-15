Russians lose 710 soldiers in 5 days in Kharkiv Oblast – General Staff

The Russians have lost 710 soldiers (killed and injured) and 125 units of military equipment on the Kharkiv front since 10 May.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 23:00 of 15 May

Quote: "On the Kharkiv front, our units have successfully repelled four Russian attacks on the Pylna-Lyptsi, Lukiantsi-Slobozhanske, Pylna-Slobozhanske and Murom-Starytsia axes since the beginning of the day.

Advertisement:

Fighting is still ongoing on the Hlyboke-Lyptsi, Lukiantsi-Slobozhanske, Pylna-Slobozhanske, Murom-Starytsia and Pletenivka-Vovchansk axes. The Ukrainian units have not lost their positions.

Ukrainian troops continue to perform defensive and stabilisation measures in the city of Vovchansk, keeping the situation under control.

The occupiers’ losses on the Kharkiv front have amounted to 95 troops and 27 units of weaponry and military equipment since the beginning of the day. In total, the enemy has lost 710 Russian occupiers [both] killed and injured and 125 units of weaponry and military equipment on this front since 10 May 2024."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian units repelled 20 Russian attacks.

At the same time, fighting is ongoing on the Kyslivka-Ivanivka, Kotliarivka-Pishchane, Kuzemivka-Stelmakhivka and Kovalivka-Novoyehorivka axes. In some districts where they were under heavy Russian fire, Ukrainian units have moved to more favourable positions.

On the Lyman front, the Russians made two attempts to breach Ukrainian defences, but to no avail.

On the Siversk front, the Russians made five attempts to assault Ukrainian positions. Fighting is still ongoing near the settlements of Rozdolivka and Spirne. The situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks. Fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Novyi and Andriivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians made 18 unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions. Combat action is ongoing on the Ocheretyne-Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne-Kalynove, Arkhanhelske-Novooleksandrivka and Soloviove-Sokil axes. The Russians also keep applying fire pressure using various types of weapon, and Ukrainian troops continue to offer resistance on the Ocheretyne-Soloviove, Semenivka-Novoselivka Persha, Tonenke-Umanske, Tonenke-Netailove and Pervomaiske-Netailove axes. The situation is complicated, and the information is being updated.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian attacks. Fighting is ongoing near the settlements of Vodiane and Pobieda. The Defence Forces of Ukraine improved their tactical positions near the settlement of Pobieda.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians made 22 unsuccessful attempts to breach Ukrainian defences. Ukrainian forces did not lose their positions, the fighting continues, and the situation is under control.

On the Orikhove front, Ukrainian units repelled four Russian attacks on the Novoprokopivka-Robotyne axis. No positions were lost during the fighting.

On the Prydniprovia front, Ukrainian troops are defending their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the last 24 hours, five attempts by the Russians to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions have been repelled.

Quote: "Updated reports say that 140 combat clashes have occurred over the past day. There have been no significant changes to the situation or positions of our forces.

Meanwhile, the enemy has launched two missile attacks, 48 airstrikes, 255 kamikaze drone strikes, and over 2,400 attacks on the positions of our troops.

The Russian occupiers’ losses total almost 890 troops (killed and injured) and 340 units of weaponry and military equipment."

Support UP or become our patron!