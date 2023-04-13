All Sections
Russians attack Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast: one person killed

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 08:29
At least one person has been killed and two others wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 12 April.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 12 April, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk Oblast, in [the village of] Ocheretyne. Two more people were wounded in the oblast."

Details: In particular, the occupiers wounded one civilian in Ocheretyne and another in Kurakhivka.

As of the morning of 13 April, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russians have killed at least 1,465 and wounded at least 3,382 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.  

Kyrylenko emphasises that these figures are not final, as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Subjects: Donetsk region
