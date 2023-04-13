We can't adjust to daily dose of horrible atrocities done by Russian aggressors in Ukraine – Slovak Prime Minister

After a video showing the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war appeared, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger has said that the world should not get used to "daily doses" of horrific atrocities by Russians in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda



Quote: "We can’t adjust to daily doses of horrible atrocities done by Russian aggressors in Ukraine. The beheading of a Ukrainian soldier in ISIS style shows they have no legal or human limits in evil doing. Nazis thought the same, but it won’t be neither forgotten nor go unpunished!" tweeted Heger.

Czech President Petr Pavel said that if the video of the execution is authentic, it puts Russian soldiers on the same level as Islamic State (ISIS).

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also drew parallels with ISIS, calling for Russia's expulsion from the UN Security Council.

Since Tuesday, Russian Telegram channels have been sharing a video of the Russian military allegedly beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to pay attention to this video.

