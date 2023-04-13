US has not granted visas to Russian delegation chairing UN Security Council

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, is due to preside over a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York in April. However, the United States still needs to issue clearance for the arrival of the minister's special plane and visas for the Russian delegation.

Source: European Pravda; CNN

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has urged the United States to issue permission for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s aircraft and visas for the Russian delegation to the UN.

"We urge Washington not to delay issuing visas to our delegation, including our journalists," Antonov said.

He also said that the US had "not agreed to the plane’s arrival."

Antonov stressed that although the event is still days from now, there is still no certainty.

The Security Council consists of five permanent members of the UN, including Russia, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and China, which have the right to veto, and ten member countries on a rotating basis.

Russia began its presidency of the UN Security Council on 1 April on a rotating basis.

The president of Ukraine consequently called for a reform of the Security Council "so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot destroy the world."

The Czech Foreign Minister supported Kyiv's appeal, while Türkiye also spoke out in favour of the reform of the UN Security Council.

