All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US has not granted visas to Russian delegation chairing UN Security Council

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 10:58
US has not granted visas to Russian delegation chairing UN Security Council

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, is due to preside over a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York in April. However, the United States still needs to issue clearance for the arrival of the minister's special plane and visas for the Russian delegation.

Source: European Pravda; CNN

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has urged the United States to issue permission for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s aircraft and visas for the Russian delegation to the UN.

"We urge Washington not to delay issuing visas to our delegation, including our journalists," Antonov said.

He also said that the US had "not agreed to the plane’s arrival."

Antonov stressed that although the event is still days from now, there is still no certainty.

The Security Council consists of five permanent members of the UN, including Russia, the United Kingdom, France, the United States and China, which have the right to veto, and ten member countries on a rotating basis.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russia began its presidency of the UN Security Council on 1 April on a rotating basis.

The president of Ukraine consequently called for a reform of the Security Council "so that a terrorist state and any other state that wants to be a terrorist cannot destroy the world."

The Czech Foreign Minister supported Kyiv's appeal, while Türkiye also spoke out in favour of the reform of the UN Security Council.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: