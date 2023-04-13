All Sections
Russian air strikes hit multi-storey buildings and factory in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 12:49
Russian air strikes hit multi-storey buildings and factory in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian troops conducted air strikes on a residential area, multi-storey buildings and a factory in the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 April.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy carried out three air strikes on a residential area, multi-storey buildings and a factory in [the town of] Orikhiv. Emergency rescue workers are at the scene and dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack."

Details: The authorities reported that the extent of the damage is being established. There is no information on casualties.

